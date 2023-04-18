The Indian Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, has issued an advisory for Indian nationals in the crisis-hit nation not to venture out due to concerns over looting. In a tweet, the embassy said, "We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe."

Advisory



We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe April 18, 2023

Sudan Armed Forces in a face-off with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)

Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan, became the forefront of fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), also known as the paramilitary force, raising fears of a wider conflict. On Saturday, Khartoum woke to the sound of heavy firing in numerous areas, including the city centre and the neighbourhood of Bahri.

The RSF made a number of public statements in which it claimed that the army had attacked one of its locations in south Khartoum, taken control of the capital's airport, and "completely controlled" the Republican Palace, which houses the president's office. In a tit-for-tat move, the RSF claimed to have taken control of an airport and airbase in Marawi, a city in the north located around 350 kilometres northwest of Khartoum.

The global community has called for restraint and negotiations with efforts to solve the crisis by dialogue. Various countries across the world have already issued travel advisories over the rise in civil unrest in the African nation.