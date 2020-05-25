Uganda's President Praises 'heroic' Indian Army As He Commissions New 'War-game' Facility

President of the Republic of Uganda President Yoweri K Museveni on Saturday commissioned the 'war-game center' at the Uganda Senior Command and Staff College in Kimaka, Jinja District. The Commander-in-Chief revealed that the state-of-the-art facility will contribute to the quality of training for Ugandan forces.

The State-of-the-art War-game centre is built in partnership with the Indian Army as Uganda continues to build solid relations with India.

READ | Jharkhand Congress MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh dies

President Museveni praised the Indian Army and the Indian Association of Uganda for their commitment to development in Uganda.

“We are very happy to be associated with the Indian Army which has a lot of knowledge, experience, and heroism. The heroic Indians are the ones who stopped the westward expansion of Japan at the famous battle of Kohima,” President Museveni’s official tweet read.

READ | Mayawati holds BJP, Congress equally guilty over migrants' plight, highlights 'blame game'

We are very happy to be associated with the Indian army which has a lot of knowledge, experience, and heroism. The heroic Indians are the ones who stopped the westward expansion of Japan at the famous battle of Kohima. pic.twitter.com/FgJQTmM78h — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) May 23, 2020

READ | MP: Congress man arrested for pasting 'missing' posters of Scindia

President thanks the Indian Army

The president further expressed his gratitude to the Indian army and the training teams for building the centre. “I thank the army, the training teams, and the Indian Association of Uganda who mobilized to build this centre. It is a great gesture of the wider cooperation and support we enjoy with the government and the people of India.” President Museveni said in another tweet.

I thank the army, the training teams, and the Indian Association of Uganda who mobilized to build this center. It is a great gesture of the wider cooperation and support we enjoy with the government and the people of India. pic.twitter.com/tizhwSVULL — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) May 23, 2020

READ | Video: Three-horned cow from Uganda leaves netizens curious