India-EU Talks: Jaishankar Hails 'natural Partner', Notes Benefits Of Closure Cooperation

India and the European Union (EU) on November 23 held virtual talks and discussed a range of issues including the area of nuclear, chemical and biological disarmament along with matters related to outer space and export control regimes. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the discussion in that took place remotely was under the framework of the sixth round of consultations on disarmament and non-proliferation. The MEA also said that the consultations were targetted at developing mutual understanding and appreciation between both the India and European Union on international security issues.

"The consultations involved exchanges on developments in the area of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security issues, export control regimes, strategic stability environment and other developments of mutual interest," it said.

"These are part of the broad dialogue architecture with the EU as a key strategic partner of India," it added.

Jaishankar on India-Europe relationship

Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar also spoke at India-Europe Strategy Group on November 23 aimed at uniting main European and Indian stakeholders to share their experiences and discuss the future relationship after the COVID-19 pandemic. In another step forward towards India-EU relations, Jaishankar said that India is “encouraged” about Portugal assuming the presidency of the European Council because according to MEA, its leadership can make a “big difference” in the partnership. MEA also called Europe as a “natural partner”.

Jaishankar on India-EU relationship, “The merits of this relationship really requires no explanation. Whether it is politics or security, trade or investment, mobility or technology. We have steadily discovered the benefits of closure cooperation..for in India that is focussed today on deep reform and profound transformation.”

“Europe is a natural partner when it comes to resources, technology or best practises. On their part, the Europeans need to appreciate the scale of this change and the opportunities that emerge from it. Whether it is access to electricity or drinking water, financial inclusion or low-cost housing, we are talking of hundreds of millions being directly impacted in a very short time frame,” he added.

