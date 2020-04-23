India Hands Over Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's killer Risaldar Moslehuddin To Bangladesh

India has handed over a key conspirator convicted for assassinating Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the neighbouring country, officials said on Wednesday. Risaldar Moslehuddin, stated to be hiding in West Bengal, was handed over to Bangladeshi authorities on Monday, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Moslem, one of the 12 assassins who were awarded death sentence for the 1975 killing, fled the country after Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League came to power in 1996. According to Daily Star, Moslehuddin was apprehended in a highly sensitive covert operation by Indian security agencies in Bongaon, some 30 kilometres away from Petrapole border with Bangladesh. He was reportedly running a medicine shop in Bongaon.

The Indian agencies had similarly handed over another conspirator in the killing of Mujibur Rahman, popularly known as 'Bangabondhu', some days back from an undisclosed location along the 4,096 km shared border.

That man was identified as Abdul Majid. Both Moslehuddin and Abdul Majid, stated to be hiding in India for long, were convicted for the assassination of Mujibur Rehman by the Bangladeshi Supreme Court in 2010. Majed who had been arrested on April 5 was executed on April 12.

Apart from Moslehuddin and Abdul Majid, other involved are Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, Nur Chowdhury and AM Rashed Chowdhury. All of them were army officers. Other killers Syed Faruk Rahman, Bozlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed, Sultan Shariar Khan and Muhiuddin Ahmed were executed on 27 January 2010. Another accused Aziz Pasha had died in Zimbabwe in 2002.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, known as the architect of Bangladesh's independence, was killed along with most of his family members at his home in 1975. His daughters, Sheikh Rehana and Sheikh Hasina, the incumbent Prime Minister of Bangladesh, survived because they were living abroad at that time.

