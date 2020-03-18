PM Modi Takes Indirect Swipe At Pakistan Over Terror During Address On Mujibur Rahman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at Pakistan for using terror as a tool in foreign policy while praising Bangladesh for its record on socio-economic progress. PM Modi addressed Bangladeshis via video conference on the birth centenary of revered statesman and founding father of Bangladesh, "Bangabandhu" Sheikh Mujibur-Rahman.

Without naming Pakistan, PM Narendra Modi said, “We are all witnessing how making terror and violence weapons of politics and diplomacy, destroys a society and a nation. The world is also watching where the supporters of terror and violence are currently placed and in what state they are, while Bangladesh is scaling new heights.”

PM hails Sheikh Mujibur

PM Modi was scheduled to visit Bangladesh for the celebrations but in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, his visit was cancelled. In his address, the Prime Minister stated that Rahman was one of the great personalities of the last century and his whole life is a big inspiration for all of us.

"Today, I am pleased to see the people of Bangladesh work day-night to make their country like Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dream 'Sonar Bangla'. An oppressive, tyrannical regime, a system that negates democratic values, had done injustice to Bangla land, destroyed its people, and we all know this well. In order to bring out Bangladesh from the devastation that took place during that period, the genocide, he (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) had dedicated his moment to build a positive and progressive society."

India-Bangladesh have created a 'Shonali' chapter

The PM also lauded his Bangladesh counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, for making the country progress with inclusive and development-oriented policies. "I am also happy that in the last 5-6 years, India and Bangladesh have also created a 'Shonali' chapter of mutual relations, giving new direction, new dimensions to their partnership. This is a growing faith in both of us, due to which we have been able to resolve the peace issues related to the land-bound land maritime boundary that has been going on for decades, peacefully."

