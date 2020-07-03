Japan Backs India On LAC Situation; Slams China's 'unilateral Attempt Against Status Quo'

Amid the India-China tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and the Chinese attempts to change the status quo, Japan has backed India. Satoshi Suzuki, Japanese Ambassador to New Delhi, on Friday said that he had a "good talk" with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in this regard.

'Japan hopes for a peaceful resolution'

Suzuki appreciated his briefing on the situation along LAC, including the Government of India's policy to pursue a peaceful resolution. "Japan hopes for a peaceful resolution and opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo," he said.

Had a good talk with FS Shringla. Appreciated his briefing on the situation along LAC, including GOI’s policy to pursue peaceful resolution. Japan also hopes for peaceful resolution through dialogues. Japan opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo. — Satoshi Suzuki (@EOJinIndia) July 3, 2020

Our deepest condolences to the people of India and to the families of the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty at Galwan. — Satoshi Suzuki (@EOJinIndia) June 19, 2020

A few days back, the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force conducted a joint training operation to expand mutual understanding between the two naval forces. Japanese Diplomat Satoshi Suzuki confirmed this joint operation that was carried out between the two counties on June 27.

Japan's Maritime Force was led by JMSDF Training Squadron and the Indian Navy was represented by INS Rana and INS Kulish. The exercise promoted mutual understanding as well as goodwill between the navy of the two countries, tweeted the Ambassador of Japan to India.

On 27th June, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force conducted goodwill training with Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean. #IndiaJapan https://t.co/4VFuEEJFbi — Satoshi Suzuki (@EOJinIndia) June 28, 2020

Dispute in South China sea

This joint operation between India and Japan comes in the backdrop of China's relentless attempts to test its neighbours on all fronts. On June 16, India saw a violent standoff along the LAC in the Galwan valley which caused heavy casualties on both sides. Similarly, China is also looking to seize areas of Japan and Taiwan.

Japan has already deployed its missiles towards its border facing China and has also increased the strength of its army, according to a report in Asia News. It said that in view of China’s war intentions, Japan is increasing its air defence.

