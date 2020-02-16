India To Send Medical Supplies To China To Combat Coronavirus

Vikram Misri, India's Ambassador to China has reiterated the country's support for China and its people at a time of crisis due to the spread of the Coronavirus. The Indian government has constantly shown its support to China with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also writing a letter to China's President Xi Jinping.

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: China Reports Drop In New Cases For Third Consecutive Day

India further assists China

Ambassador @VikramMisri expresses his solidarity with the Chinese people and the government in the fight against #NovelCoronavirus epidemic. As a concrete step to tackle the outbreak, India will soon send a consignment of medical supplies to China. (1/3)@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/SKd441BubH — India in China (@EOIBeijing) February 16, 2020

In a video uploaded on Twitter on Sunday morning, the Ambassador said, "I wish to convey my solidarity and support to the Chinese people and government in tackling g this epidemic. We feel deeply for the people and the families that are affected by it. I would particularly wish to express support for the people of the City of Wuhan and the province of Hubei who has been most affected by this epidemic, and who hold a very special place in the hearts of the people of India."

READ: China Praises PM Modi's Letter To XI On Coronavirus Assistance

The Ambassador added that the Government of India will be supplying medicines to China to help the country combat the virus. "At the same time, India will do everything within its meant to assist the people of China in this time of difficulty. The government of India is soon providing a consignment of medical supplies to aid and assist China in tackling this outbreak This is a concrete measure that should fully demonstrate the goodwill, solidarity, and friendship of the people and the government of India with the Chinese people."

The people of city of Wuhan and the province of Hubei are the worst affected by the epidemic. They have a very special place in the hearts of the Indian people. With courage, persistence and effective measures we will be able to overcome the crisis. （2/3）#中国加油 #武汉加油 — India in China (@EOIBeijing) February 16, 2020

India will do everything within its means to support the people of China in this hour of crisis. (3/3)@VikramMisri @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia #中国加油 #武汉加油 — India in China (@EOIBeijing) February 16, 2020

READ: Countries Issue Health And Travel Advisory To Citizens Amid Coronavirus Scare

Earlier this week, the PM Modi offered India's assistance to China to face the challenge, besides conveying condolences over the loss of lives due to the outbreak. The prime minister also conveyed to Xi his appreciation for facilitating the evacuation of around 650 Indian citizens from the worst-affected Hubei province last week. A sizeable number of countries have evacuated their citizens from China and restricted movement of people and goods to and from China.

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Canada To Evacuate Its Citizens From Quarantined Ship In Japan