Indian Diplomat Abhay K Pens 'Venus Anthem' As Scientists Find Phosphine Presence

After scientists discovered the presence of phosphine on Venus, Indian diplomat Abhay K said that he had penned a ‘Venus Anthem’ earlier this year. Abhay K wrote “An Ode to Venus” in May 2020 before scientists declared the presence of a gas, providing a possible hint of microbial life on the planet.

The study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, has been authored by Cardiff University professor Jane Greaves and her colleagues. Sara Seager, the study co-author and astrophysicist and planetary scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said that something “highly intriguing” is happening on Venus to produce tiny amounts of phosphine gas.

“‘Secrets hidden beneath opaque clouds/air crushing, volcanoes thundering loud' highlighting the mysterious characteristics of the planet Venus,” wrote the Indian Ambassador to Madagascar and Comoros, which echoes mysterious nature of the latest findings.

Read: Signs Of Life On Venus? Phosphine Gas Clouds Detected On Neighbour Planet Spark Hope

Read: Watch Venus & The Beautiful Crescent Moon Closest Today; Know Details

The poem talks about the “peculiarities” of the planet which is of a similar size to earth and is often considered as Earth’s twin. The diplomat has authored nine poetry collections including The Seduction Of Delhi and his 100 Great Indian Poems have been translated and published into Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and Malagasy.

"The evening star blazing bright/love goddess pouring pure delight, turning clockwise bending rules/the rebel princess dyed in wool…dancing with earth in twists and turns/making pentagrams, stunning patterns…morning star of the starry night/ushering a new dawn filled with light,” the anthem goes.

Earth anthem

In April, Abhay K, Dr L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurthy came together with new Earth Anthem video to mark the Golden Jubilee of Earth Day on April 22. The Earth Anthem has already been translated into over 50 languages spoken in different parts of the world. Inspired by the ideals of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ Abhay K penned the Earth Anthem way back in 2008 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Read: Kirti Kulhari Shares Bunch Of Original Poetic Lines, Fans Impressed With Her Skills

Read: Gulzar's Birthday Quiz: Identify The Song Penned By The Poet Through Lyrics