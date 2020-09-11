Kirti Kulhari Shares Bunch Of Original Poetic Lines, Fans Impressed With Her Skills

Actor Kirti Kulhari recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt poem penned by her a few years back. She posted a picture of a page which has a few lines written in Hindi with proper rhyme scheme for a greater effect. Her poetry skills have taken her fans by surprise as they seem to love the lines and the depth in them. They have also flooded the comments section with uplifting messages as they want her to write more.

Kirti Kulhari’s in-depth poem

The Four More Shots Please! actor has lately been spending some peaceful time at Kharota in Himachal Pradesh. She recently took to social media to share a few lines in Hindi, which had been written by her in the year 2014. She revealed that the page is from her poetry book which had been kept safe all these years. The poem speaks about a person who has been longing for a special someone’s presence and touch.

The poem, called ‘Tere Badan Ki Khushboo’, gives a feeling of sadness as it seems like the writer could not have what they wished for. It speaks out the unique experiences that come with each human being and their various physical characteristics. It talks about the sweet natural smell, and loud laughs of a particular person, which left a lasting impact on the actor. The words have a relatable effect as they put forth complex emotions in a simplest manner. Kirti has also mentioned in the caption that it is indeed her handwriting in the picture. Have a look at the post on Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Kirti has received quite a few compliments for her poem. A few people have appreciated the depth in each line while also calling the poem sweet and beautiful. Have a look at a few of the comments on social media here.

Actor Kirti Kulhari has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated through various nature-oriented posts on social media. She has been spending some quality time amidst the mountains of Himachal Pradesh as it offers great peace and solitude. The actor has been keeping herself busy with various adventure activities along with yoga sessions.

