Watch Venus & The Beautiful Crescent Moon Closest Today; Know Details

Nightsky is amongst the most alluring and mesmerizing sights that humans experience daily. A true night sky lover will know how peaceful it is to look at the sky filled with numerous stars and the strongly glowing Moon. On September 14, 2020, you would be able to witness Venus and Cresent Moon together shining brightly. This is the reason why many nature lovers and astronomy fans have been looking for the date and time to witness this beautiful sight. If you have been wondering about the same, then here is everything you need to know about it.

Time to watch Venus and Cresent Moon together

Image ~ EarthSky.org

According to the Earthsky.com website, the second and third brightest object in the sky will be visible from Earth for three days continuously. Starting from September 13 to September 15, the Evening star and the Cresent Moon will be seen together until the Moon fades away. However, on September 14, 2020, the waning crescent moon will be only about 12% illuminated by sunlight on the morning of September 14. On the other hand, Venus will be exhibiting a waxing gibbous phase, with its disk 65% illuminated.

According to TimeAndDate.com, citizens in India would be able to witness the beauty of the Venus and the Cresent Moon closest in the sky at exactly 3:10 AM on Tuesday i.e. September 14. However, Nightsky lovers would be able to observe Venus’ changing phases using a telescope, unlike the moon. Apart from this, at 3:48 AM on Tuesday, Venus would appear brightest in the sky.

Once this Cresent Moon phase is passed by, it would not be able to see the moon for a few days until it starts to appear slightly again. It takes the moon about 29.5 days to be full again. This means that the next Full Moon in 2020 is set to appear in the month of October. The full moon scheduled to appear on October 1 has quite a unique name. It is popularly known as the Harvest Moon.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

