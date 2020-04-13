India’s Rapid Response Team Interacts With Kuwaiti Side To Assist In COVID-19 Fight

The Indian rapid response team interacted with Kuwaiti side at one of their COVID-19 facilities after reaching there on April 11 to supplement the efforts of the government. The medical team, which comprises of 15 Indian doctors and health care professionals, is expected to stay in Kuwait for a period of two weeks.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that the team will provide medical assistance in testing and treatment of the afflicted persons and training their personnel. The ministry added that the rapid response team has been deputed on the request of the Kuwaiti government following a recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

During the telephonic conversation, both leaders had agreed for a concerted and coordinated effort against the coronavirus pandemic. Subsequently, EAM S Jaishankar also held a phone call with his Kuwaiti counterpart to discuss the prevailing situation in Kuwait and explore ways to further strengthen cooperation during these challenging times.

“Indians constitute the largest group of expatriates with an estimated population of about ten lakhs in the State of Kuwait. India is reaching out to Kuwait in the extended neighbourhood to further complement its efforts to fight the menace effectively,” the ministry said in a statement.

Read: Health Ministry Makes Quarantine Mandatory For Travellers From UAE, Qatar, Oman And Kuwait

PM Modi dialling world leaders

Kuwait has reported 1,300 cases of coronavirus and two deaths due to the infection as the worldwide COVID-19 cases are nearing 1.9 million. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been dialling world leaders to discuss the prevailing situation and offer help as the condition allows.

Read: Wuhan Residents Line Up To Bury COVID-19 Victims After China Lifts Lockdown

Recently, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and talked about the challenges COVID-19 posed to the global health systems and economic situation and shared information about steps taken in their countries to tackle the pandemic.

During the phone call, both leaders expressed mutual appreciation for the handling of the pandemic. While PM Modi appreciated Seoul for the technology-based response to manage the crisis, Moon Jae-in appreciated the way Indian authorities have motivated the vast populace for fighting the pandemic with unity.

Read: Survey Shows 33% US Voters Lost Jobs Or Furloughed Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Read: Need To Conduct More Tests, Build Capacity To Treat COVID-19 Cases: Expert