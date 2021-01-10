Indonesia: Authorities Locate Black Box Recorders From Crashed Boeing Plane

Indonesian authorities have located two black boxes from the crashed passenger flight SJ-182. According to local media reports, the search and rescue team has located the exact position of the cockpit voice and flight data recorders, which would be crucial in finding out what actually happened before the plane came crashing down on January 9. According to reports, the black boxes have been located in the Java sea, where the debris of the aircraft was discovered last night. Divers will now start the process to recover the black boxes from the depth of the Java Sea.

Read: Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air Flight Lost Contact After Taking Off From Jakarta, 62 Onboard

The crash

Sriwijaya Air's flight 182 went off the radar on Saturday at around 2:40 pm local time. The flight travelling from the capital Jakarta to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province when it disappeared from the radar minutes after the departure. The Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 was carrying 62 people on board and had lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, reported flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

Read: Indonesia Boeing 737 Passenger Plane Crash Site Traced; Body Parts, Debris Found

The Indonesian Transportation Ministry informed the press about the missing flight later in the afternoon and said that search and rescue operations have been launched to locate the aircraft. Later in the day, authorities informed that the search team has located suspected debris of Flight 182, a Boeing aircraft in operation for more than 26 years. It was confirmed after the hours-long operation that the suspected debris belonged to the missing Sriwijaya Air's flight. After the black boxes are found, investigators will work to establish what caused the Boeing 737-500 jet, which was flying with 62 people on board, to crash. As of now, there is no sign of survival.

Read: Suspected Debris Of Indonesian Passenger Plane That Went Missing Located: Reports

Read: Indonesia: Boeing Plane Wreckage Found In Java Sea, Rescue Operations Underway

(Image Credit: AP)