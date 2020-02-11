Indonesia: Man Cleans Streets, Beaches Dressed As Spider-Man

In an attempt to spread awareness about cleanliness, an Indonesian man dressed up as Spider-Man to pick up garbage lying on the streets and beaches. According to reports, Rudi Hartono had initially struggled to convince people living in his community to follow his example but dressing up as Spiderman has prompted his fellow residents to follow the example of cleaning up the streets.

First started picking up garbage without a costume

According to reports, the cafe worker said that he first started picking up garbage without wearing the MCU character's costume but it did not prompt anyone to help him out in cleaning the streets. He further added that after wearing the Spiderman costume, people started noticing him and the response was overwhelming.

According to reports, Hartono said that he had purchased the Spiderman costume to entertain his nephew before people started noticing his actions. The Indonesian man said that he hoped for the government to impose stringent measures to ensure a clean environment, adding that the government also needs to impose strict rules on waste management, use of single-use plastic etc.

Read: Photo Of Tigers Playing With A Piece Of Plastic At Jim Corbett Sparks Concern

Read: Bangkok: Buddhist Temple Recycles Plastic Water Bottles Into Orange Robes

3.2 million tonnes of garbage generated every year

According to reports, Indonesia generates about 3.2 million tonnes of garbage every year and more than half of it ends up in the sea, polluting marine environment and endangering lives of marine animals. There are many parts of the country that do not have a proper waste disposal system and public services to deal with the issue of garbage. It is also said that Indonesia comes in at the second position after China, who is the world's biggest producer of plastic that pollute oceans.

One of the residents of Parepare said, that they need a role model who will guide them and ensure active participation in cleaning up and protecting the environment. The resident further added that minimising the use of plastic is very important because it is very difficult to decompose plastic and it is a matter of concern all across the world.

Read: Peepal Waste Managers Initiate Ecofriendly Project, Swap Plastic For Compost

Read: Using Washing Machines For Clothes Can Increase Plastic Pollutants In Oceans