Photo Of Tigers Playing With A Piece Of Plastic At Jim Corbett Sparks Concern

Picture of three Corbett tigers playing with plastic has sparked concerns online that showcases the problem of plastic pollution and its adverse impact on wildlife. The disturbing picture was captured at the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand which shows three tigers playing with a piece of plastic. It was shared on the social media platform this morning by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan. As soon as it was shared on Twitter, it managed to garner 597 likes and 220 retweets at the time of filing the copy.

Nothing. Few #tigers playing with #plastic they just received as a gift from us & delivered by this river at #Corbett. That is how deep into #forests & #oceans this plastic menace is growing. Hundreds of wildlife is dying because of them. Picture by Trikansh Sharma. Do we care. pic.twitter.com/dHE58Yarjv — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 7, 2020

Picture sparked concerns online

Through the picture, it can be seen a tigress and her cubs standing in the banks of Ramganga River which flows through Jim Corbett National Park. One of the tigers is seen holding a plastic drum in its mouth. The photograph has left many authorities and environmentalists worried which was clicked in the Dhikala range in the last week of January by some tourists. The image has been shared on the micro-blogging platform where a lot of users have shown their concerns to address the issue of plastic pollution.

So shameful :( — Seema Chauhan (@simi1411) February 7, 2020

Plastic is becoming the single largest source of pollution in India. Almost 80% of the garbage is plastic. We should phase out all plastic and ensure efficient disposal till such time. I stopped using plastic carry bags a year ago and not buying anymore plastic containers. — Indian Affair (@IndiaAffair) February 7, 2020

First we invade their territory and then also litter it with plastic waste which not only affects the environment adversly rather plays havoc with the health of wildlife. Hope we remember that video in which many plastic items were recovered from the tummy of a poor bird. — Kalpana Prasad (@KalpanaPrasad03) February 7, 2020

Corbett director Rahul told the media that the picture was handed over to them by some tourists and an inquiry has been directed to look into the issue. He said that Corbett Tiger Reserve is a plastic-free zone and even tourists are not allowed to carry plastic products. He said they are further investigating how the plastic drum came into the river. He further added that one of the possibilities is that it could have been dumped into the river by the residents of villages along the river.

