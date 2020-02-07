Union Budget
Photo Of Tigers Playing With A Piece Of Plastic At Jim Corbett Sparks Concern

General News

Picture of three Corbett tigers playing with plastic sparked concerns online that showcases the problem of plastic pollution and its adverse impact on wildlife.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tigers

Picture of three Corbett tigers playing with plastic has sparked concerns online that showcases the problem of plastic pollution and its adverse impact on wildlife. The disturbing picture was captured at the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand which shows three tigers playing with a piece of plastic. It was shared on the social media platform this morning by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan. As soon as it was shared on Twitter, it managed to garner 597 likes and 220 retweets at the time of filing the copy.

READ: Say No To Plastic: Zero-waste Shop In Bengaluru Serves Juice In Fruit Shells

Picture sparked concerns online

Through the picture, it can be seen a tigress and her cubs standing in the banks of Ramganga River which flows through Jim Corbett National Park. One of the tigers is seen holding a plastic drum in its mouth. The photograph has left many authorities and environmentalists worried which was clicked in the Dhikala range in the last week of January by some tourists. The image has been shared on the micro-blogging platform where a lot of users have shown their concerns to address the issue of plastic pollution.

READ: Bangkok: Buddhist Temple Recycles Plastic Water Bottles Into Orange Robes

Corbett director Rahul told the media that the picture was handed over to them by some tourists and an inquiry has been directed to look into the issue. He said that Corbett Tiger Reserve is a plastic-free zone and even tourists are not allowed to carry plastic products. He said they are further investigating how the plastic drum came into the river. He further added that one of the possibilities is that it could have been dumped into the river by the residents of villages along the river. 

READ: Peepal Waste Managers Initiate Ecofriendly Project, Swap Plastic For Compost

READ: Using Washing Machines For Clothes Can Increase Plastic Pollutants In Oceans

Published:
