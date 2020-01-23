Indonesia: Needlefish Jumps Out Of Water And Stabs Teenager In Neck

A needlefish stabbed a 16-year-old straight through the neck after jumping out of the water while the teenager was fishing and hoping to catch something decent for later. The horrifying incident took place in the waters of Wakinamboro village in the South Buton area of southern Indonesia. According to international media reports, the teenager is fortunately in stable condition and now recovering in hospital. He will, however, remain under observation to prevent any potential infections.

The needlefish which is a long thin and has a very sharp mouth with loads of spiky teeth attached to it managed to make a decent dent in the teenager's neck. According to reports, the 16-year-old, Muhammad Idul managed to swim to shore with the fish's mouth embedded inside him. He was later taken to a nearby hospital in the city of Baubau bit the staff there reportedly did not want to remove the fish from his neck because the operation needed specialist equipment. He was later transferred to another hospital in the city of Makassar where the doctors performed a delicate one-hour operation to remove the fish from his neck.

While speaking to an Indonesian local news outlet, Professor Dr Syafri K. Arif said that to remove the fish snout he had to be very careful because of the large vessel in the neck. He further added that he had to pull the snout of the fish very slowly because of the blood vessels.

Knocked off by a shark

In another chilling incident, a seven-year-old boy was knocked off his surfboard by a shark. The incident took place at New Smyrna Beach in Florida when the boy's father and his family went to the beach. Shaun Moore while talking to local media stated that the beach was very crowded and there were a lot of surfers out on the water already. A video which had gone viral showed Chandler Moore surfing when he saw something before getting knocked by the shark into the water, Shaun has been surfing since he was 4. Later Shaun admitted that initially, he thought he was knocked over by a fish and only upon closer inspection of the GoPro attached to Shaun's board could Shaun and Chandler determine that it was in fact not a fish but a shark.

