Bluefin Tuna Sells For $1.8 Mn In New Year's First Auction At Tokyo’s Fish Market

A bluefin tuna fish was sold for a whopping price of 193.2 million yen ($1.8 million) at the first auction of 2020 that was conducted at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market. The tuna's price was second-highest auction price on record. According to reports, the bluefin tuna was captured off the northern part of Aomori Prefecture, Tohoku region, Japan and weighed a total of 608 lbs (276 kilograms). The price of the tuna fish that was caught is roughly 700,000 yen per kilogram.

Head of the company that owns sushi restaurant Sushizanmai, Kiyoshi Kimura was the one who bid a total of 193.2 million yen. In 2019, Kimura had paid a total of 333.6 million Yen for a tuna fish that exceeded the record he had previously set in the year 2013.

Bluefin tuna caught off Ireland coast

In the month of September, a huge bluefin tuna with a weight of 600lbs and a height of eight and a half feet was caught off the coast of Ireland. According to reports, the value of the bluefin tuna was in millions but the person who caught the fish released it back into the sea. According to the reports the fish was approximately worth €3 million (£2.6m). The bluefin tuna was found during a catch and release program where several boats on Ireland’s south and west coasts participated to count the number of bluefin tuna amid decreasing stocks of fish.

The fish was caught by David Edwards of Courtmacsherry-based West Cork Charters from the three miles south of the base in southern Ireland. The animal was tagged before the release. While talking to an international media outlet, Edwards said that bluefin tuna are common in the Donegal Bay where they follow the herring. Bluefin tuna fish is a prized rare delicacy in Japan, where a single fish weighing 278kg – a comparative size to the one Edwards reeled in – was sold for 333.6 million yen (£2.5m) in January this year. It is classified under the endangered category by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

(With inputs from agencies)