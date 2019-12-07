Disha Patani Calls Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff Her Favourite Bollywood Action Hero

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. She is an active member of social media and has been grabbing an immense amount of attention from her fans with her social media posts. Apart from this, she is also committed to a lot of movies right now. The actor will be seen in KTina, Malang, and Sangamithra. Disha will be seen with Salman for the second time in the movie Radhe too. She has been seemingly working hard in her career hard and despite her busy schedule, she is known to take time out for her near and dear ones. Recently, the actor spoke about her love for action movies and went on to reveal who her favourite Bollywood action hero is. Here is what she said.

Disha Patani reveals favourite Bollywood action hero

Disha Patani, in an interview with a leading women’s magazine, said that she loves action movies. She said that her favourite Hollywood action stars are Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie. When asked who her favourite action star in Bollywood is, the actor added that it is Tiger Shroff, her rumoured boyfriend. She also said that her favourite action feature film is DC’s Wonder Woman. Disha has been linked to Tiger Shroff in many instances. They both go to the same gym, have been seen on screen together and have been loved by their fans too.

To date, neither Disha nor Tiger have confirmed their relationship. Only time will tell whether the rumours are true or no. Disha and tiger were seen together in Baaghi 2. Baaghi 2 saw her as the love interest of Tiger Shroff.

