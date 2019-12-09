Will Ranbir Kapoor And Tiger Shorff Feature In A YRF Film For Its Golden Jubilee?

Yash Raj Films (YRF), one of India's biggest and most acclaimed production houses, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year. The production house was started in 1970 by producer and director Yash Chopra and even to this day, YRF has been making some if India's biggest blockbuster hits. YRF is now helmed by Aditya Chopra, the son of Yash Chopra, who is rumoured to be working on several upcoming movies next year with Bollywood's most renowned stars, on occasion of its Gloden Jubilee Celebration. Recently, in an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal, a source said that Aditya Chopra will also be making a new film with popular actors Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in the leading roles.

Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff to feature together in a YRF movie?

In the interview with the entertainment portal, the source said that YRF will be celebrating its glorious 50th anniversary by making films with some of the biggest stars of Bollywood as the leads. However, no official announcements have been made about these films as YRF likes to be tight-lipped about new projects and do not announce anything until all the contracts are signed. The source then claimed that a new project is under discussion, that will feature Tiger Shroff and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.

Apparently, Aditya Chopra is very impressed by Tiger Shroff's success in War. The source added that Tiger's acting and dancing were on par with that of Hrithik Roshan in the movie. Aditya Chopra is already working with star Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera and he was truly impressed by the actor's dedication to his craft. However, the source then said that it is not yet final whether the two actors will be featured in the same film or whether they will star in different movies produced by YRF.

Further on, the source also told the entertainment portal that the 50th golden jubilee year of YRF is also the 25th year of Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), which was his directorial debut. He added that it remained to be seen whether the director himself would announce his next project for 2020. If he does so, it would be thanks to the golden jubilee celebrations of the esteemed production house.

