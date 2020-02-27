Indonesian Official Who Made Bizzare Claim Of 'pool Pregnancy' Could Face Charges

An Indonesian official might face a penalty for spreading rumours that women could get pregnant by swimming in a pool if a man with “strong sperm” ejaculates inside. According to international reports, Sitti Hikmawatty, the commissioner for health, narcotics and addictive substances at the Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI) sparked a major controversy and faced harsh backlash over her comments to a major media outlet last week without scientific reference. During an interview about pregnancies in teenagers with Tribunnews.com, Hikmawatty talked about a certain kind of sperm which is very strong in a swimming pool. However, she later retracted her remarks.

“If a person is aroused and ejaculates in the pool a pregnancy can happen even though there is no sexual penetration,” she said.

The Indonesian official was not only mocked for her statement but some men even came forward to say that they would buy condoms before entering a swimming pool. In the wake of the same remarks, health influencer Blog Dokter with nearly two million followers on Twitter said that not all men are “aroused” when they are swimming with women, however, even if he does, the sperm would “quickly die” in chlorinated water. Meanwhile, Indonesian doctors have said that it would be impossible for women to get pregnant in the way Hikmawatty mentioned.

Hikmawatty retracts remarks

According to media reports, Hikmawatty has retracted her remarks and said that they were made in a 'personal capacity'. But a three-member government commission has been assembled to decide if the former university professor will be sanctioned. The newly formed commission's chairman Susanto told an international news agency that action against the Indonesian official's statements “should serve as a lesson” for all members in authority to be “extra careful” when they make public statements.

The KPAI official has also said that Hikmawatty's statement does not represent the views of the entire organisation. The organisation reportedly stated that the organisation's 'understanding and attitude' are not reflected in the online news narrative. The Indonesian official who faced severe criticism had issued a public apology saying it was 'personal statement and not from KPAI' and added that she revokes her statement.

