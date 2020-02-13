Stunning Swimming Pools Around The World That Are A Must Visit For Those Who Love To Swim

Some of the most mesmerizing and amazing swimming pools in the world will truly take your breath away. Generally, a part of the most luxurious hotels around the world, these pools are the epitome of sheer magnificence and charisma. If you ever get a chance, you can visit these swimming pools and experience stunning modern architecture. According to the online travel guide, Touropia, here are five of the most amazing swimming pools in the world that are a must-visit for pool lovers.

The Tank

This grand pool is located at The Golden Nugget Hotel in Las Vegas. The specialty of this tank is that it contains approximately 200,000 gallons of water and is home to 300 plus aquatic animals. You will find dangerous looking sharks and stingrays. There is a water-slide as well for those who are not fond of water-slides; there are parts where guests can just enjoy swimming. Furthermore, there are private cabanas where guests will be able to enjoy the sight of and bathing in the lovely waterfalls.

Marina Bay Sands Infinity Pool

This incredible pool is located on the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands luxury hotel in Singapore. There is a sky park as well in this hotel, and this swimming pool is located at the edge. It is 500 feet long. This pool is considered to be one of the best swimming pools in the world as it is located at such a height, and if you look at the pool, you’ll feel like it is honestly flowing off the edge of the hotel abruptly.

San Alfonso Del Mar

Want to enjoy your vacation in the largest crystalline pool? Then San Alfonso Mar in Chile at Algarrobo is a must-visit place for you. This is a huge pool which is almost 900 m long and contains around 66 million gallons of properly treated and filtered seawater. The clear turquoise blue colour of the seawater draws the attention of people all around the world. This amazing swimming pool has also been listed in the Guinness Records.

Tropical Island Resorts

This is located in Germany within an enormous building. This is basically an indoor water park owned by a Malaysian company. There is an artificial beach, a rainforest, a sun, palm trees, and many pools; this whole area looks like a real beach city.

Ubud Hanging Gardens pools

The Ubud Hanging Gardens Luxury Hotel and Spa is designed like the infinity pool but is divided into two parts. The pool is located at a height on the top of a gorge. As a guest, you can cherish the surreal sight of the Pura Penataran Dalem Segara Temple, and the deep, dense forests surround the entire area.

