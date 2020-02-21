Intelligence Officials Warn Lawmakers Of Russia's Influence In US 2020 Elections: Reports

Intelligence officials have raised a warning over Russia's interference in November elections of 2020 in the United States to help the Republican US President Donald Trump. According to an international news agency, three officials who are familiar with the closed-door briefing have cautioned the lawmakers. This comes as Senate acquitted Trump of all articles of impeachment on charges; 'obstruction to Congress' and 'abuse of power'.

Moreover, the recent revelation further raises questions on the integrity of presidential campaign for Trump and whether the officials are taking essential steps to combat the kind the Russian interference it was seen in the US elections of 2016. According to international media reports, the officials had asked for anonymity as it was the matter of sensitive intelligence. The officials said on February 20 that the briefing among them last week focussed mainly on Russia's efforts to influence the 2020 US elections and sow discord in the country's electorate.

This warning by officials which was first reported by the New York Times and The Washington Post has been denied by Moscow. Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the reports of Kremlin's meddling in US elections as “paranoid reports” on February 20. He further added that “unfortunately” there will be “more and more” such reports as it gets closer to elections. However, according to Peskov, “they have nothing to do with the truth”.

News angered Trump

A senior administration official told an international news agency that the news about intelligence officials warning lawmakers over Russia's influence has angered Trump. The US President who stepping-up his reelection campaign has also complained that the Democrats would use the information against him. Over the course of the leadership in the White House, Trump has time and again refused the assessment by the intelligence community of Russia's interference in 2016. However, reportedly, this official also talked on the condition of anonymity about the private meeting.

Meanwhile House of Representatives speaker, Nancy Pelosi tweeted that, “American voters should decide American elections — not Vladimir Putin. All Members of Congress should condemn the President’s reported efforts to dismiss threats to the integrity of our democracy & to politicize our intel community.”

(With AP inputs)