International Children's Book Day: UNICEF Launches 'Read The World' Initiative

Rest of the World News

On International Children's Book Day,an initiative 'Read the World' by UNICEF to inculcate reading habits in children is winning hearts on Internet.

International Children's Book Day: UNICEF launches initiative 'Read the World'

With the closure of classrooms all across the world due to the increased risk of the deadly disease, an initiative by United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to inculcate reading habits in children and to put their soul in doing something constructive during these hours is winning hearts. According to the initiative called  'Read the World' launched on the occasion of International Children's Book Day, authors from all across the world are joining hands to read some extracts of their books to millions of children and young people who are currently living in isolation amid the deadly pandemic.

A joint initiative to fight isolation

According to a statement issued by UNICEF on its official website, almost 90 per cent of the world’s students are now affected by closures of schools nationwide due to the spread of the pandemic. With physical distancing being practised across the globe, it does not out as a surprise that many young people are feeling more isolated, anxious and uncertain at the moment.

 

As soon as the official Twitter handle of UNICEF updated the information on the micro-blogging site, several others were also seen sharing pictures of their favorite books and authors. While some added more fun element to the day by sharing puzzles and quiz regarding books and reading which is just garnering more attention of netizens on social media.  

 

 


Abiding all the rules of social distancing, the author Dami will read her extract on her personal Instagram account in English. Dami, the best selling author, whose books have sold more than 180 million copies worldwide and are published in 50 different languages, will also respond to all the comments and questions through the picture and video sharing application.

(Image credit: Pixabay)

