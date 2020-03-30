The Debate
'Kumkum Bhagya' Star Shabir Ahluwalia Styles His Children's Hair Amid Lockdown; See Pics

Television News

Kumkum Bhagya star, Shabir Ahluwalia was seen in his wife, Kanch Kaul's Instagram post. The star was seen styling his children's head with a trimmer. Read

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
kumkum bhagya

Shabir Ahluwalia has delivered an applause-worthy performance in the TV series Kumkum Bhagya. He has also been in the headlines for a number of his social media posts. Similarly, the star recently shared a set of photos and videos with his entire family. The video shows Shabir Ahluwalia and wife Kanchi Kaul going the extra mile as parents. Read more about Kanchi Kaul’s recent Instagram post.

A post shared by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on

Shabir Ahluwalia trims her children's head during COVID-19 lockdown

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi recently took to their Instagram to share a video of their sons getting a haircut by Shabir. Kanchi Kaul shared a set of photos on her Instagram account where in the first picture, Shabir is styling his son's head with a trimmer. In the second picture, Shabir shows his hairstyling ability. In the third picture, the actor and his son are styling the other child's hair. They also shared a final look of their children with a small video. 

Kanchi Kaul's love for family

Kanchi Kaul has been an influential personality on Instagram. She has never missed the opportunity to express her love for her children and husband. Her social media is filled with a number of pictures and videos with her family. Here are some of her pictures from her social media handle. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on

First Published:
COMMENT
