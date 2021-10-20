International Day Of The Air Traffic Controller 2021: History And Significance

Every year on the 20th of October, to honour the professionals who work as Air Traffic Controllers, the International Day of the Air Traffic Controller is commemorated. It's also a day to learn more about an Air Traffic Controller's career and profession. Air Traffic Controllers aid commercial flying and looks into everything from safety to efficiency. Experts in this specialised profession raise awareness on the occasion of the International Day of the Air Traffic Controller so that others can honour their behind-the-curtain efforts.

Every day, over 100,000 planes take off and land all around the world, according to the National Day Calendar. Over 4 billion passengers fly by air in a single year. Air traffic controllers are significantly responsible for the safety of air travel. On the ground at airport runways, these specialists direct air traffic. The movement of planes through airspace is also monitored and directed by air traffic controllers. Pilots are also given landing and takeoff commands by the Air Traffic Controllers.

History of International Day of the Air Traffic Controller

Jacob Wachtel, who founded the Israel Air Traffic Controllers Association, advocated and founded the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Association (IFATCA) on October 20, 1961, with delegates from 12 different countries. Since then, every year, the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers Associations commemorates the IFATCA anniversary. The same organisation now represents over 50,000 air traffic controllers in 126 countries across the world. The International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers (IFATCA) is an organisation comprising air traffic controllers from throughout the world. It is the world's largest and most representative organisation for air traffic control.

Significance of International Day of the Air Traffic Controller

The Air Traffic Controller are trained to keep an eye on and control aeroplanes during the flight. They are responsible for the safety of roughly one billion individuals per year, or about two million passengers per day. Pilots are safely directed to land and take off by air traffic controllers who use their expertise and judgement. The air traffic controller is one of the most demanding jobs because it necessitates a high level of concentration and attention. These professionals serve a critical role in guiding flights through adverse weather and emergency circumstances.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative image)