International Women’s Day 2020: This Year's Theme Talks About 'Generation Equality'

Rest of the World News

Theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights. The theme is aligned with UN Women’s campaign.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
International Women’s Day 2020: 'Generation Equality' talks about equality as norm

The International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8 in a bid to celebrate the women's movement and struggle for equality. Theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is 'I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.' The theme is aligned with UN Women’s new multigenerational campaign 'Generation equality'. The campaign talks about a world where gender equality is a norm, not a privilege. It also talks about a world where men and women share household work equally and get paid equally, the world where both the genders have equal rights and opportunities.

United Nation’s Generation Equality campaign marks the 25th anniversary of Bejing Declaration and Platform For Action which was adopted in 1995 at the Fourth World Conference for Women. According to UN, the Declaration is a roadmap to the development of women across the globe and is committed to equal rights and inherent dignity for women, implementation of full women’s rights to women, employment and advancement of women amongst others. 

Read: International Women’s Day 2020: 'Gender Equality Benefits Everyone,' Says UN Official

Read: International Women's Day 2020: Bollywood Extends Special Wishes To Fans & Followers

'Real change has been slow for women'

The United Nations on its website said that despite progress, real change has been agonizingly slow for women and not even a single nation in the world can claim gender equality. It added that women and girls continue to be undervalued before saying that they have fewer choices, are paid less than men and continue to face violence and home and public spaces. Justifying the Generation equality theme, the international organisation added that the year 2020 represents an opportunity to mobilise global action and achieve gender equality and human rights of all women and girls.

Read: International Women’s Day 2020: Google Joins Celebration With Animated Doodle

Read: Women's Day: Smriti Irani Calls For Building New India Empowered By Women-led Development

First Published:
COMMENT
