Iran: Woman Arrested For Cycling Without Hijab After Video Goes Viral

A young Iranian woman has been arrested for "insulting the Islamic hijab" after a video of her cycling without a veil started making rounds on the internet, reported state media. According to the IRNA news agency, the video of the woman provoked riding her bike in front of a big mosque provoked protests from residents and clerics. Najafabad governor reportedly said that the motive of the action is being investigated.

The short video clip was circulated on social media which showed a bear-headed woman cycling in front of a mosque and frequently raising her arm as she rode the bike. Since the popular revolution of 1979, women are mandated, under the Islamic law, to wear a hijab that covers the head and neck and that conceals their hair. Iranian journalist and activist, Masih Alinejad, said that riding a bicycle or being unveiled make women criminals in the eyes of “Ayatollahs”.

“ISIS is still in power,” she wrote while sharing the video.

In another tweet, Alinejad said that many women are in prison because of protesting against forced hijab. She highlighted the comment from the cameraperson who says “Is the Shah back? Has freedom returned?” referring to Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi who was toppled in a popular revolution in 1979.

Protesting against the law

Alinejad has shared multiple videos from her Twitter handle in which women can be seen without a hijab, to register protest against the laws that mandate women to wear the head-gear. In one of the tweets, she says that a woman has to break multiple laws if she wants to have a normal life in Iran. Check out some of the videos:

We don’t want to cover our beautiful hair but Islamic Republic is the biggest enemy of beauty & happiness. Here when the morality police noticed that there are a huge number of women not wearing hijab,they backed away. Together we are stronger.

Every day is #WhiteWednesdays pic.twitter.com/Uj2BG7XHkr — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) June 8, 2019

