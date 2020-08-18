Amber Heard Faces Backlash Over The Outfit She Wore While Visiting Mosque, Actor Responds

Off late, Amber Heard has been receiving a lot of hate on social media especially from fans of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. However, recently the Aquaman actor faced a backlash due to her "inappropriate clothing" while entering a mosque. This is while the actor was on a tour in Istanbul. Here's what this is about.

Amber Heard's Istanbul trip becomes the centre of controversy

On Amber Heard's Instagram, the actor shared a picture from her Istanbul vacation. She was visiting a mosque in the city dressed in a beige outfit and a pink scarf to cover her head. Adding a caption to the post, Heard wrote, "Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul’s mosques and couldn’t be more in love with this gorgeous city...". Take a look:

However, it seems Amber Heard's love for the city was not enough to sway the Muslim community who called her out for "inappropriate clothing". The actor received a backlash for not covering her head properly while entering the mosque. According to the protocols, women must cover their neck and hair while entering a mosque. Although Amber had used a scarf, fans called her out for "wearing Hijab as a fashion accessory" rather than covering herself properly.

Image credit: Amber Heard Instagram

Amber Heard also received a backlash for her loose-fitting blouse during her trip to the holy place. The followers criticised the actor for "revealing" too much skin during the visit. Owing to the backlash, Heard turned off the comment feature on her Instagram.

On Amber Heard's Twitter, the actor defended herself. In response to an article written about her visit, she said, "Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to b “written” wasn't paid enough. Ill make it easy(ier): Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved". Take a look:

Meanwhile, despite all the controversy, Amber Heard seems to be having a great time in Turkey. She posted two more photos from her trip. Recently, she also posted videos on her Instagram where she can be seen cruising the river and enjoying "Bosphorus breeze". Take a look:

