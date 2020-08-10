Six Gulf Arab Countries Back Extension Of UN Arms Embargo On Iran

Just before two months, when arms embargo on Iran would come to an end, a new development took place. According to media reports, six Arab countries backed the United Nations arms ban on Iran. The Gulf Cooperation Council said it in a letter to the United Nations Security Council backing an extension of an arms embargo that kept Iran from purchasing foreign-made weapons like fighter jets, tanks, and warships. The Gulf Cooperation Council comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The Gulf Cooperation Council accused Iran of not stopping or desisting from armed interventions in neighboring countries.

According to experts Yemen’s Houthi rebels with whom Saudi-led coalition continues to battle receive arms from Iran and on the other hand, Tehran denies arming the Houthis, even as Iranian armaments and components have repeatedly turned up in Yemen. The GCC said it is not right to lift the embargo on conventional weapons movement to and from Iran until it abandons its destabilizing activities in the region and ceases to provide weapons to terrorist and sectarian organizations in the region. According to a report by Iranian TV, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi condemned the GCC letter and criticized the Gulf Arab countries for being among the largest arms buyers in the region and the world.

United State’s Resolution to UNSC

According to International media reports, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 5 said that next week the United States is going to submit a United Nations Security Council resolution to extend arms ban on Iran despite opposition from Russia and China. A ban on conventional weapons sales to Iran ends on coming October 18 and the United States has threatened to try to force a return of UN sanctions if it is not extended. While interacting with media Pompeo said the United States would submit the long-awaited resolution coming next week and also added that the United States was alarmed at indications that China was already preparing to sell weaponry to Iran. There are various nations ready to sell weapons to Iran that will destabilize the Middle East region and can put Israel, Europe, and the United States at risk, Pompeo told reporters.

(Image Credit-AP)

