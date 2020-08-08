Iran Urges UN To Hold US Accountable For Plane Inception In Syrian Airspace

Iran has urged the United Nations to hold the US accountable for the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by fighter jets over war-torn Syria in July. Iran’s UN ambassador, Majid Takht Ravanchi, wrote letters to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council, calling the act “unlawful” and “adventuristic”.

Ravanchi said that Iran expresses its strongest objections against this “violation of international law” and the government will pursue the issue through relevant international bodies. The Iranian diplomat added that a Mahan Airlines Airbus A310 en route Beirut was “aggressively and unexpectedly intercepted” by two US F-15 fighter jets while it was passing through internationally specified air corridors in Syrian airspace.

“In reaction to the offensive and hazardous manoeuvrings of the United States fighter jets and in order to save the civil aircraft and passengers’ lives, the airliner had to change altitude abruptly, causing injuries to the passengers on board,” the letter read.

'Visual inspection'

US Central Command had earlier issued a statement, claiming the fighter jets were on a routine air mission and conducted a “standard visual inspection” of the passenger airliner from a safe distance of approximately 1,000 meters. US Central Command spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban said that the visual inspection of the airline was conducted to ensure the safety of coalition personnel at At Tanf garrison.

“Once the F-15 pilot identified the aircraft as a Mahan Air passenger plane, the F-15 safely opened distance from the aircraft. The professional intercept was conducted in accordance with international standards,” said Capt. Urban.

The Iranian envoy said that the country’s civil aviation organization contacted Syrian authorities and called for “a prompt and accurate investigation of the incident.” He added that Iranian authorities have also launched an investigation and results of both investigations will be released after the revision and finalisation of the collected data and information.

“It is incumbent upon the United Nations to reject such an unlawful and yet adventuristic act and hold the United States accountable for this irresponsible behavior,” he said.

