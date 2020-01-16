Iran Wants 'national Unity' After 'unintentionally' Downing Ukrainian Jetliner

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for 'national unity' on January 15 after its military 'unintentionally' shot down a Ukrainian jetliner due to 'human error'. Rouhani reportedly also flagged the need for changes in the way Iran is run in the wake of demonstrations that are being held in the country for consecutively four days in Tehran after the Boeing 737 was downed in a catastrophic error which killed 176 people, mostly Canadians and Iranians on January 8.

In addendum to that, Rouhani also said that Iranians want 'diversity' and urged the electoral authorities to refrain from disqualifying the potential candidates for the general election of February 21. It was reportedly after the cabinet meeting when the Iranian President made a statement saying, 'the people are our masters, and we are its servants'.

These remarks were also aired on national television when Rouhani said that armed forces should 'apologise' and then explain what happened in the air disaster which occurred on the same day Iran fired multiple missiles on Iraqi military bases housing US troops. These missile attacks from Tehran were launched in retaliation of the US strike in Baghdad which killed Iran's top military commander Qassem Soleimani along with others.

Man who posted video arrested

Iran on January 14 has reportedly stated that it had arrested the person who posted a video online showing missile attacking the Boeing jetliner last week. According to an international media report, the person, who was taken into custody by the elite Revolutionary Guards, will be facing charges related to national security. The Iranian judiciary also announced that they have also made the arrest of several people over the incident.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a televised speech further said that everyone responsible for the downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane must be punished. He further added that for the people of Iran it is very important that whoever responsible for the negligence at any level must be punished. After initially denying its involvement in the crash, Iran on January 11 admitted that it accidentally shot down the jetliner because of a human error.

(With agency inputs)