Iran's FM Javad Zarif Condemns Delhi Violence, Urges Govt To 'ensure Wellbeing Of ALL'

The Foreign Minister of Iran Javad Zarif on Monday condemned the recent 'wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims' in Delhi. Zarif took to his official social media handle where he wrote that Iran and India have shared close frienship for centuries, urging Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of all citizens and 'not let senseless thuggery prevail'. Zarif further added that peaceful dialogue and rule of law is the only way forward.

Delhi violence

Clashes between broke out in Delhi last Sunday, claiming more than 40 lives and injuring over 300 others. According to reports, the epicentre of the violence is believed to be the northeastern part of the city where a series of riots and violent incidents began on the night of February 23.

As per reports, BJP leader Kapil Mishra on February 23 demanded the Delhi Police to clear out the roads blocked by anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh and Jaffrabad area of the city. Mishra allegedly threatened to end the protest forcefully if Delhi police failed to do so. The speech reportedly sparked off several clashes in Delhi which by next day turned into a riot. Videos of people vandalising properties and chanting communal slogans also went viral on various social media platforms.

Protest in Delhi and different parts of India began after the passage of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year. In Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area demonstrations had been going on for the past two months, which also became a major talking point in the recently concluded elections in the national capital.

Anti-CAA protesters want the government to withdraw the act which they feel is discriminatory against one particular section of the society and can be used to marginalise them if combined with the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The union government has long reiterated that the act will not affect the citizenship status of any citizen residing in the country as it is only meant to give citizenship to people who have come to India before 2014. The government of India has also said that there have been no talks on a nation-wide NRC yet.

The Citizenship Amendment Act states that religious minorities facing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh can seek Indian citizenship.

