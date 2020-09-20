Iran's Foreign Minister Says US Claims Of Reinstating Sanctions 'completely False'

In an official statement on September 19, Iran’s Foreign Ministry who had called US President a “habitual liar” said that the United States' claim of having reinstated the Iran sanctions was “completely false”. Iran’s ministry of foreign affairs issued an official press release titled, “US futile efforts to reinstate anti-Iran sanctions”, wherein it said, reports about the UN Security Council sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran are baseless. It added, at the time when Council rejected the US’ demands as a non-signatory to the JCPOA, this could not have been made possible. “Such a trend never got started in the first place to produce a result today,” Iran’s foreign ministry lashed out saying.

Further, addressing the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammed Javad Zarif said that he knows “extremely well” that Trump’s claims about Arms embargo on Iran going into effect beginning today are groundless, invalid, and “lack any legal effect”. “He [Donald Trump] is using his own notorious method and tries to intimidate other countries by threatening to slap international sanctions on them,” Iran’s foreign minister said, berating the US President.

Zarif added, “this is the best testament to the United States’ admission of failure in its effort at the UN Security Council.”

United States is 'the biggest threat'

Further, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign affairs reiterated that the United States was “the biggest threat” to world peace and security, citing, the current situation as an example of the US’ threats and intimidation despite the EU members' difference of opinion. Iran accused the US of ignoring the UN Security Council resolutions, saying, in 2018, as well, the US unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), violating the stipulated international regulations. It alleged that Trump blocked the mechanisms in the accord and in Resolution 2231 in an attempt to pressurize Iran init submission and “collapse it using its so-called ‘maximum pressure’ strategy.” Further Iran hurled criticism at the US’ regime, saying, frustrated at unable to draw a consensus against Iran, the US has now turned to “bullying and holding the international community to ransom.”

