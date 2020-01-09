Iran’s Local Media Shares Missile Prep Video After US Military Base Attacks

The Iranian news agency that first broke the news about the airstrike on Iraqi military bases housing US officials on Wednesday has now shared a video about how Iran prepared the rockets for the attack.

As per local media reports, Iran used Fateh 313 and Qiam missiles to target the bases in Iraq. Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement, saying that it was in retaliation for the recent killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Visuals showing attack preparations

Read: Donald Trump Calls For Peace, Appeals UNSC Members To Intervene

Trump’s statement on the recent attacks

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, addressed the media and spoke about the recent attacks on Iraqi military bases housing US officials. In his address, he opened the possibility of a truce and said that both the countries can work together to establish peace. However, as the Iranian news agency released the preparation video after Trump’s address indicates otherwise.

Trump said, “Time has come for the UNSC members to recognize this. We must work together to make a deal with Iran for world peace. Peace cannot prevail in the middle east till Iran wages violence. Your campaign of terror and mayhem will not be tolerated.”

Read: White House says Trump could still renegotiate Iran nuclear deal

Tensions between Iran & US

The longstanding tension between Iran and the US surfaced again as Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday.

Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday.

Read: No casualties, will impose sanctions: US President Trump cops out after Iran's missiles

Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. After this, there has been a continuous war of words between the officials of the two countries.

In no time, on Wednesday morning, the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Read: Ex-Trump aide Bolton ready to testify in impeachment trial