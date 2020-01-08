Iraq Military: No Iraqi Causalities After Iran Missiles Strike Airbases Housing US Troops

Iraq's military in a statement on January 8 reportedly said that a total of 22 missiles struck two bases housing US troops, but there were no Iraqi casualties. They further added that between 1:45am and 2:15am Iraq was hit by missiles out of which 17 on the Ain al-Asad airbase and five on the city of Erbil. In the statement, however, the officials did not mention whether or not there were casualties among foreign troops.

The Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq that houses the US and coalition forces was hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours on January 8. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani. This also follows the development where the pro-Tehran factions in Iraq vowed to join forces and respond to the US for the killing of Iranian General.

US President Donald Trump had broken his silence over the missile attack by Iran in US Airbase In Iraq, saying that 'All is well'. He added that the assessment of casualties and damages is taking place now. Taking to Twitter, the President also stated that the US has the most powerful and well-equipped military and further apprised that he will make a statement tomorrow.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

US-Iran tensions

The longstanding tension between Iran and US surfaced again as the Iranian General was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday. Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday.

