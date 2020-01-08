Donald Trump Replies To Australia PM Over Bushfire Crisis, Says 'We Love Australia'

American President Donald Trump on Tuesday, January 7, has replied to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying 'We Love Australia'. Earlier, Morrison had tweeted a 'Thank You' message to Donald Trump for calling and offering "strong messages of sympathy, support, and friendship" over the Australian bushfire crisis. Morrison had also stated that both the countries are "great mates."

Morrison on January 5 warned that the crisis due to catastrophic bushfires were not over and may go on for months. He said that Tasmania and Victoria witness more difficult seasons in January and February so there was still a long way to go.

Morrison announces recovery fund

The Australian Prime Minister announced the establishment of a national bushfire recovery fund with an initial $2 billion. The fund will be used to coordinate a national response to rebuild communities and livelihoods in the aftermath of a catastrophic bushfire. Morrison said that the initial fund is to ensure support to families, farmers and business owners hit by bushfires.

Australia's Bushfire Crisis

The raging bushfires in Australia had turned so intense that even the firefighters had warned on December 17 that they would not be able to contain it. Firefighters have attempted to put out and contain more than 120 fires across New South Wales (NSW), including a 60 kilometres firefront northwest of Sydney. This fire is one many of which might be burning since November. The flames have destroyed hundreds of homes and burned millions of acres of bushland.

Most of the blazes are concentrated across Australia's east coast yet the hot weather has ignited firefronts in other parts. In Sydney, the doctors had issued a warning after a sudden rise in the number of people getting admitted to the casualty section. Further, the administration had declared a ‘Public Health Emergency’ due to the smoke that is choking the metropolitan city.

