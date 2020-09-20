Last Updated:

Ireland: Masked Woman Tosses Drink On Deputy PM, Netizens Call It 'assault On Democracy'

A video which shows a masked woman tossing drink on Ireland’s deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has surfaced online. The incident place at Merriton park.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Ireland: Masked woman tosses drink on Deputy prime minster, video surfaces

A video which shows a masked woman tossing drink on Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has surfaced online. The incident place at Merriton park on September 18 when the tánaiste was giving I an interview about coronavirus reservations.

The footage, which is now doing rounds of the internet, shows a woman carrying a skateboard approaching the setting. Following which, she stops by and chats with the crew. She then moves closer to the minister, throws the drink from a white coloured cup, drops the cup and immediately runs away.

‘I thought it was Avril Lavigne’

Speaking at a press conference alter, Varadkar explained he was filming a video to explain new coronavirus restrictions to the people of Dublin when the incident happened. He added that he mistook the woman for Avril Lavigne initially. Following the incident, a lot of people including the country's president have come in his support. 

“I thought it was Avril Lavigne at first because of that skateboard and everything but unfortunately it wasn’t. She also had a smoothie, which ended up all over my face and halfway down my suit. But I had a spare suit and just got on with the day’s work," he said at the press conferecne. 

Read: Friendship Between Ireland, Tribes Lives On In Lacrosse

Read: Ireland Women's Super 50 TYP W Vs SCO W Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Meanwhile, the country lost a coveted top trade job at United Nations following a scandal from another minister Phir Hogan. Hogan, Former European Commissioner for Trade and an Irish citizen attracted flak after he was spotted at a parliamentary golf society dinner defying social distancing and all COVID-19 related guidelines. Following the incident, Hogan was asked to resign by the Irish Prime minister Michael Martin, which he complied to.

Read: Ireland Women's Super 50 TYP W Vs SCO W Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Read: Ireland Loses EU Trade Job After Phil Hogan's COVID Breach, Post Goes To Former Latvian PM

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND