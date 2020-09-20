Ireland: Masked Woman Tosses Drink On Deputy PM, Netizens Call It 'assault On Democracy'

A video which shows a masked woman tossing drink on Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has surfaced online. The incident place at Merriton park on September 18 when the tánaiste was giving I an interview about coronavirus reservations.

The footage, which is now doing rounds of the internet, shows a woman carrying a skateboard approaching the setting. Following which, she stops by and chats with the crew. She then moves closer to the minister, throws the drink from a white coloured cup, drops the cup and immediately runs away.

Jesus, this is a poxy thing to do, regardless of your political view. pic.twitter.com/f3cRpJ3xPV — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) September 18, 2020

‘I thought it was Avril Lavigne’

Speaking at a press conference alter, Varadkar explained he was filming a video to explain new coronavirus restrictions to the people of Dublin when the incident happened. He added that he mistook the woman for Avril Lavigne initially. Following the incident, a lot of people including the country's president have come in his support.

“I thought it was Avril Lavigne at first because of that skateboard and everything but unfortunately it wasn’t. She also had a smoothie, which ended up all over my face and halfway down my suit. But I had a spare suit and just got on with the day’s work," he said at the press conferecne.

Seems pretty fitting for an adult with a skateboard to do something so thick and immature.



Probably thinks she's "totally sticking it to the man" or something similarly childish that you might hear from a 14 year old. — Carl Nolan (@carlmango11) September 18, 2020

This is actually an assault on our democracy. Leo is popular and elected and his politics represent the views of many. He is decent and hard working. I wonder what she adds to society? — Liam Treacy (@liamtreacy) September 18, 2020

What she did was harmless, and quite funny if you ask me. Leos fine. I think everyone needs to lighten up and see the humour in it. — Leila Jane (@leilajanemusic) September 18, 2020

The man's an absolute Narcissistist but this should not of happened — frazer nash (@fredd111) September 20, 2020

How people treat you is their karma. How you react is yours. She’ll be caught, convicted and when a potential employer Google’s her, this one action of hers is what he’ll see. She’s just ruined her life. That’s her Karma. Leo will be Taoiseach in less than two years. That’s his — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) September 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the country lost a coveted top trade job at United Nations following a scandal from another minister Phir Hogan. Hogan, Former European Commissioner for Trade and an Irish citizen attracted flak after he was spotted at a parliamentary golf society dinner defying social distancing and all COVID-19 related guidelines. Following the incident, Hogan was asked to resign by the Irish Prime minister Michael Martin, which he complied to.

