Ireland Women's Super 50 TYP W Vs SCO W Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Typhoons Women (TYP W) will take on Scorchers Women (SCO W) in the 5th match of the ongoing Cricket Ireland Women's Super 50 Series. TYP W vs SCO W will be played at the Oak Hill Cricket Club in Wicklow, Ireland. The upcoming Ireland Women’s Super 50 live streaming is scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, September 6. Here is a look at where to catch TYP W vs SCO W live streaming and the pitch and weather report for the match.
This Sunday, the #Super50 moves to @MerrionCC and we can't wait! #Scorchers are 3:1 up in the series, so #Typhoons have to make this one count!— Ireland Women’s Cricket Team (@IrishWomensCric) September 4, 2020
💙🆚🧡 @20x20_ie pic.twitter.com/M90KM15lq0
The ongoing Ireland Women’s Super 50 competition commenced on August 3 and will run until September 27. It is an eight-match domestic One-Day series between Typhoons Women and Scorchers Women. The upcoming TYP W vs SCO W affair is the fifth match of the Ireland Women’s Super 50 2020 event. The Scorchers Women are currently leading the series 3-1 after four matches, even though Typhoons Women won the opening match on August 3 by seven wickets.
Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany (c), Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Sarah Forbes, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Celeste Raack and Mya Naughton.
Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (c), Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh, Tess Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Sarah White, Louise McCarthy, Kate McEvoy and Jennifer Hanna.
TYP W vs SCO W live streaming will be available on the YouTube channel of Cricket Ireland. To check the TYP W vs SCO W live scores, fans can visit the social media pages of Ireland Women’s Cricket Team.
The weather prediction for the upcoming match indicates mild chances of rainfall. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the commencement of the match is expected to hover around 18°C.
The pitch at the Oak Hill Cricket Club is expected to favour the pacers. All matches from the ongoing Ireland Women’s Super 50 series have been low-scoring affairs so far. Judging by the recent results of Ireland Women’s Super 50 live matches, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.
