Ireland Women's Super 50 TYP W Vs SCO W Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Typhoons Women (TYP W) will take on Scorchers Women (SCO W) in the 5th match of the ongoing Cricket Ireland Women's Super 50 Series. TYP W vs SCO W will be played at the Oak Hill Cricket Club in Wicklow, Ireland. The upcoming Ireland Women’s Super 50 live streaming is scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, September 6. Here is a look at where to catch TYP W vs SCO W live streaming and the pitch and weather report for the match.

Ireland Women’s Super 50 Live 2020: About Ireland Women’s Super 50 points table

TYP W vs SCO W live streaming: Ireland Women’s Super 50 points table and preview

The ongoing Ireland Women’s Super 50 competition commenced on August 3 and will run until September 27. It is an eight-match domestic One-Day series between Typhoons Women and Scorchers Women. The upcoming TYP W vs SCO W affair is the fifth match of the Ireland Women’s Super 50 2020 event. The Scorchers Women are currently leading the series 3-1 after four matches, even though Typhoons Women won the opening match on August 3 by seven wickets.

Ireland Women’s Super 50 live streaming: TYP W vs SCO W live streaming squad updates

TYP W vs SCO W live streaming: TYP W squad

Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany (c), Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Sarah Forbes, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Celeste Raack and Mya Naughton.

TYP W vs SCO W live streaming: SCO W squad

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (c), Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh, Tess Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Sarah White, Louise McCarthy, Kate McEvoy and Jennifer Hanna.

Ireland Women’s Super 50 live: TYP W vs SCO W live streaming details

TYP W vs SCO W live streaming will be available on the YouTube channel of Cricket Ireland. To check the TYP W vs SCO W live scores, fans can visit the social media pages of Ireland Women’s Cricket Team.

TYP W vs SCO W live streaming: Weather report

The weather prediction for the upcoming match indicates mild chances of rainfall. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the commencement of the match is expected to hover around 18°C.

TYP W vs SCO W live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Oak Hill Cricket Club is expected to favour the pacers. All matches from the ongoing Ireland Women’s Super 50 series have been low-scoring affairs so far. Judging by the recent results of Ireland Women’s Super 50 live matches, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Image source: Ireland Women’s Cricket Team Twitter