Ireland Loses EU Trade Job After Phil Hogan's COVID Breach, Post Goes To Former Latvian PM

Ireland, on September 8, lost a coveted top trade job at United Nations following a scandal from Phir Hogan. Hogan, Former European Commissioner for Trade and an Irish citizen attracted flak after he was spotted at a parliamentary golf society dinner defying social distancing and all COVID-19 related guidelines. Following the incident, Hogan was asked to resign by the Irish Prime minister Michael Martin, which he complied to.

According to international media reports, the position of trade commissioner has now been offered to EU veteran Valdis Dombrovskis, a former Latvian prime minister who is seen now being seen as a steady personality to handle one of the bloc's most sensitive jobs. Meanwhile, experts have shown scepticism towards Ireland securing the position again. However, the shuffle yielded better results for little European Nation than expected with the important financial services portfolio going to the country's new commissioner, senior MEP Mairead McGuinness.

Hogan's resignation

Hogan tendered his resignation as EU Trade Commissioner on August 26 after allegations of COVID-19 public health guidelines breach during his trip to Ireland. Hogan said that the controversy concerning his visit to Ireland was becoming a distraction from his work as an EU Commissioner and would have undermined his work in the key months ahead.

“I deeply regret that my trip to Ireland – the country that I have been so proud to represent as a public servant for most of my adult life - caused such concern, unease and upset,” said EU trade chief in a statement.

Hogan maintained that he has always tried to comply with all relevant COVID-19 regulations in Ireland and met with all relevant public health guidelines. He attended a golf dinner in Ireland last week which sparked outrage, leading to the resignation of an Irish minister and other disciplinary actions against several lawmakers.

