Ireland PM Warns Of Delay In Full Reopening Of Bars As Thousands Gather Outside Pubs

Ireland's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Micheál Martin on July 6 warned citizens that pubs in the country may shut down again after images of drinkers queueing outside bars without adhering to social distancing norms went viral on the internet. Martin while talking to the press said that the reopening of pubs could be delayed because of the disturbing images showing people disregarding the health guidelines issued by the authorities. Martin said that some of the scenes that he saw were disturbing because social distancing was not being maintained and some of the pubs were not adhering to the opening hours rule.

While I expected this to happen (come on; seriously, who didn’t think it would?) 🤔 But I didn’t expect it to be this bad!



Please say that we here in Dublin will be a bit smarter in a few weeks when our pubs reopen. As much as I want to, I think I’ll still wait a few extra weeks pic.twitter.com/je2iqyue1h — Zac 🇺🇸🐺 in 🇮🇪 (@werewolfzac78) July 5, 2020

Dublin no better Mark (and pubs are still shut, only those that “serve” food, costing €9 and upwards, are allowed open, you are supposed to only be allowed on the premises for 105 mins too 🙄🙄) pubs serving drinks at the side door to no food eaters. Disaster. pic.twitter.com/HA1h6Ir6p5 — Jim Smith (@Mozzer2015) July 5, 2020

Bars in Ireland, who serve food as well were allowed to reopen last week after nearly four months of lockdown. The rest of the pubs and bars are due to reopen on July 20, but now, after seeing the 'disturbing' scenes last weekend, Ireland Taoiseach has warned authorities may delay the reopening. Bars and restaurants in Ireland shut down on March 15 keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak. Drew Harris, Ireland's head of police force said that violation of social distancing norms took place at one location in Dublin, while the rest of the places complied with the rules and regulations.

COVID-19 in Ireland

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Ireland has recorded over 25,500 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, of which at least 1,741 people have lost their lives. The country has fared well in comparison to its neighbour the United Kingdom that is one of the worst-affected countries in the world, with third-highest death toll after the United States and Brazil. Ireland has managed to flatten its coronavirus curve and is gradually moving towards reopening the country.

