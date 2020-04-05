5-year-old Boy Becomes Youngest Coronavirus Victim In UK

The United Kingdom on April 4 recorded the death of its youngest victim after a five-year-old boy with pre-existing underlying health issues died due to coronavirus. According to the United Kingdom's health ministry, the five-year-old was among the 708 COVID-19 patients who lost their lives on April 4. The National Health Service (NHS) said that 637 of the total latest deaths were reported from England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself is in self-isolation after testing positive for the virus, ordered a nationwide lockdown starting from March 23 in order to block the spread of the disease. Businesses and educational institutions are shut in the country with its borders closed. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that if social distancing orders are eased there will be more deaths in the country.

Read: COVID-19: Differently-abled Chess Prodigy Donates National Award Money To PM CARES Fund

The United Kingdom has surpassed China's death toll as more than 4,300 deaths have occurred due to coronavirus in the country so far. According to data, the United Kingdom has logged in 41,903 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 37,455 are still active. The United Kingdom has successfully treated more than 135 patients, while 163 remain under critical.

Read: Coronavirus Survivors Donate Blood Plasma To Help Sick People Fight The Pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 64,700 lives across the world and has infected over 12,02,700 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain overtook it to become countries with the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19.

Read: COVID-19: Telangana Minister Lauds 'small Farmer With Big Heart' For Donating Rs 50,000

The United States, Iran and France have also surpassed China in terms of the number of deaths recorded, where the combined death toll as of April 5 stands at 19,466. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak 93-yr-old Granny Sends Adorable Message To Her Family; Watch

(Image Credit: AP)