Islamic State Terrorists Strap Donkey With Bombs To Attack Governor In Nigeria

Islamic State militants used a donkey strapped with explosives to ambush the convoy of the governor of a Nigerian state, leading to a shoot-out on September 27. Babagana Zulum, Governor of Nigeria's north-eastern Borno state, was returning from Baga when soldiers reportedly saw the donkey on the road and shot at it.

According to media reports, as soon as the explosives went off, militants came out of their hide-out and opened fire on the convoy. The firing ensued a shoot-out and a number of IS militants were killed. While no one from the convoy got injured, some of the vehicles were damaged by bullets.

The incident occurred two days after an ambush on the governor’s convoy left 30 dead, including police officers, soldiers and civilians. Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) militants have split from Boko Haram and the violence has spread to neighbouring countries, killing more than 30,000 people, according to the UN.

Attacks in the past

In June, terrorist attacks in Borno State killed at dozens of civilians, injured several others and damaged a major humanitarian facility. The members of the Security Council had condemned against a UN humanitarian facility and in Nganzai in Borno State, which together resulted in at least 120 killed and others injured. They reaffirmed that acts of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council had then underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of acts of terrorism to justice, urging all States to cooperate actively with the Government of Nigeria and all other relevant authorities in this regard. They had reiterated that any acts of terrorism are “criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.”

