Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Cautiously Visits Delhi Amidst Coronavirus Fears

Growing concerns about the Coronavirus outbreak around the world have evidently put the general public in the state of paranoia. Various cases in the capital Delhi have already been reported and thus safety precautions taken by people have increased exponentially. Tahira Kashyap recently visited Delhi amidst the tension surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak and expressed her thoughts through an Instagram post. Check it out below -

Tahira Kashyap's trip to Delhi amidst Coronavirus concerns

Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself wearing a protective mask. Along with the photo, Tahira shared a note and expressed that the sight of everyone wearing masks as she entered the Delhi airport gave her anxiety. She expressed her sadness over people keeping their mouths covered and not seeing each other smile or talk. He ultimately described the sight as disturbing. Check out her post below -

Tahira Kashyap isn't the only one who has urged for their fans to be safe as more and more outbreaks get reported. Recently actor Sunny Leone also posted a photo with her husband, where the two were seen wearing masks. Sunny Leone wrote along with it that one should not be ignorant about the Coronavirus outbreak and shouldn't think that it won't affect them. She urged her fans to be smart and safe. Besides this, Actor Parineeti Chopra also took her Instagram recently and shared photos where she is seen wearing a mask. She acknowledged the situation to be sad and asked her fans to be safe from the Coronavirus. Check out their posts below -

