Israel: Netanyahu's Rival Benny Gantz Accepts Trump's Invite On Peace Plan

Israeli leader Benny Gantz has accepted US President Donald Trump’s invitation to discuss a peace plan for the Middle East amid continued confrontation with Palestine. Trump had invited Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the peace plan ahead of another election in Israel.

“The peace plan devised by President Trump will go down in history as a meaningful landmark mapping the way for the different players in the Middle East to finally move forward towards a historical and regional agreement,” said Gantz in televised remarks.

Gantz attendance in Washington was doubtful as a peace plan before the election could boost the chances of incumbent Prime Minister Netanyahu to remain in power. Netanyahu, in a statement, called the invitation a “once in history” opportunity that cannot be missed. Likud Party leader added that he has been speaking to Trump and his staff about the most “vital national and security needs” for three years.

I have found an attentive ear in the White House to these needs. Therefore, I am full of hope that we are on the verge of a historic moment in the annals of our state. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 25, 2020

I am leaving for Washington with a sense of great mission, of great responsibility and of great opportunity, which will not recur, to ensure the future of Israel. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 25, 2020

Trump's policy on Palestine

Trump administration has been aggressive about his foreign policy towards Israel by taking decisions against Palestinian interests. Recently, the US announced a reversal of its decades-long policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, calling the occupation not necessarily a violation of international law.

It was the second jolt to Palestinian quest for statehood after the Trump administration had decided to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed that the US no longer agrees with the 1978 State Department legal opinion that held the occupied territories “inconsistent with international law”.

