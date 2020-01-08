PM Benjamin Netanyahu: "Israel Stands Completely Beside The United States"

Amid the rising tensions between Iran and the United States of America, on Wednesday, Iran launched a missile attack at the US Airbase in Iraq. Following the attack, Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday stated that President Donald Trump should be congratulated for terminating Iran General Qasem Soleimani. Netanyahu stressed on Israel-US ties as he said that Israel stands completely beside the United States.

Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said, "Soleimani was planning much worse. President Trump should be congratulated for acting swiftly, boldly and resolutely against this terrorist-in-chief. For acting against this terrorist-in-chief, he was the architect in driving Iran's campaign of carnage and terror throughout the middle-east and throughout the world."

'Israel has no better friend than the US'

Furthermore, he added, "What I am saying today openly, and what I have said in recent days, many many leaders in the middle-east think is very important to say as I do now again that Israel stands completely beside the United States. Once again, I want to say what I have said before and I repeat it today, America has no better friend than Israel and Israel has no better friend than the United States."

Iran's Supreme Leader calls for unity

Iran's Supreme Leader in a televised speech said, "Last night we slapped US on the face but military action is not enough. They brought war, division, sedition, distraction, destruction of infrastructure in Iran. They have acted everywhere like this in the world." Calling for an end to US presence in the region, Ayatollah Ali Khameini said, "We should learn about our enemy, America is our enemy and you people know it. Without the will, assistance, and vote, the Islamic Republic of Iran is nothing. The modus-operandi, fighting back against the enemy should be learnt." The Supreme Leader in a strong statement said that the victory of Iran's revolution will be the training of their youth. He reiterated that the 'enemy' is America.

'Missile attacks today were just the first step'

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri reportedly said that the missile attacks today were just the first step. Baqeri also warned the US President saying that he should think about withdrawing its troops from the region and not to leave them within Iran's reach.

The Revolutionary Guard Commander has confirmed that Al Asad and Erbil bases were the targets. He said, "The attacks were revenge for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani." Baqeri then reportedly warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq.

