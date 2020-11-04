Indian Embassy In US To Accept Online Applications For Visa Services Through VFS Global

The India Embassy in the US will accept online applications for visa, Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), renunciation, passport and Global Entry Programme (GEP) services through a new service provider VFS Global. According to a press release, the service will come in effect from November 4 and a fee of $15.90 per application will be charged in addition to applicable Government of India fees. The officials advised the applicants not to send any applications by post to VFS before making an online application on Wednesday on the website of VFS.

The press release read, “It may also be noted that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there will be no walk-in service at VFS Global until further notice. All applicants shall only be dealt with by post”.

Back in October, the Embassy had announced that the service centre Cox and Kings Global Services (CKGS), which provide outsourcing service for Visa, OCI, Renunciation, Passport and GEP would be shutting down its operations. The Embassy had also said that it would provide direct limited services only in case of emergencies, following the shutdown of CKGS.

‘Superior application experience for customers’

According to VFS Global’s official website, the Indian Consular Application Centres are located in six cities, including Washington DC, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta and Houston. In these cities, the VFS Global will provide the aforementioned services for Indian or US citizens, and for third-country nationals.

The centres are equipped with “world-class” facilities aimed at providing an easily accessible and a superior application experience for customers. The centres will make the application process more convenient for travellers. The VFS Global informed that the services are expected to benefit the over 4 million-strong Indian diaspora community in the United States, as well as customers who apply for India visas from the US.

(With inputs from ANI)

