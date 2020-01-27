Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Mourns Kobe Bryant's Death, Says He ‘will Not Be Forgotten’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant after he died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26. The Likud Party chairman took to Twitter to express anguish over the tragic accident that killed Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and eight others on board.

Netanyahu's tweet roughly translates to: “I was sorry to hear about the tragedy in the USA, a sad day for all sports lovers in the world. Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players in history, was killed today in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California."

“Survived by a wife, four children, and millions of basketball enthusiasts around the world. He will not be forgotten. May he rest in peace,” he added.

'Extensive investigation'

The 41-year-old basketball player was travelling to Mamba Sports Academy along with his daughter Gianna Bryant and eight others when the helicopter crashed and burst into flames. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that there will an extensive investigation into the accident which could take a ‘great deal of time’. Villanueva advised everyone to stay away from the crash site to keep it clear for investigators.

“I want to reiterate my heartfelt condolences to their family and friends. I am a father, a brother and son...I cannot imagine their pain and ask all of us to keep them in your prayers,” said the County Sheriff.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his grief over the tragic incident. Calling Kobe as one of the ‘truly’ great basketball players of all time, Trump said that the 41-year-old had a strong passion for the future. “The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating,” tweeted Trump.

.....Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

