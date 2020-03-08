The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Italian PM Signs Decree To Quarantine 16 Million People, Northern Italy Under Lockdown

Rest of the World News

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree putting most of northern Italy under lockdown as the death toll due to the coronavirus continues to rise.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
italy

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree putting most of northern Italy under lockdown as the death toll due to the novel coronavirus continues to rise. Museums, theatres, cinemas, and other entertainment venues have also been closed all over the nation due to the decree signed by Conte on March 8. Italy reported the largest daily increase in the fatalities with 49 people dying to the virus within 24 hours, taking the toll to over 230. The growing threat of the deadly virus has forced the government to put 16 million people of northern Italy, including Lombardy region and 14 other provinces, under lockdown. According to media reports, the earlier draft of the decree had considered keeping the region under quarantine until April 3 but there has not been any official confirmation.

Read: US Reports 19 More Coronavirus Deaths, New York Declares State Of Emergency

Announcing the government decree in a news conference after 2am (local time), Conte said that Italy is facing a national emergency. Italy has now recorded the most number of deaths due to COVID-19 after China which has reported 27 new deaths. In China, nearly 3,100 people have lost their lives owing to deadly disease and most numbers of cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Read: Maldives Confirms First Two Cases Of Coronavirus, 2 Islands Under Lockdown

'Encouraged by accelerated research'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that they are continuing to recommend that all countries make containment their highest priority. Speaking at a daily media briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that they are encouraged by accelerated research as part of the response. WHO has received applications for 40 diagnostic tests, 20 vaccines are in development and many clinical trials of therapeutics are underway.

“Even as we test therapeutics, we need to ensure that supplies of those medicines are available should they prove effective. WHO has been monitoring the potential risk of a disruption to medicines supplies as a result of the COVID19 epidemic,” said Ghebreyesus.

Read: Arctic Winter Games Canceled Because Of Coronavirus Concerns

Read: Assam Quarantines 127 People After American Tourist Tests Positive For Coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
T20 World Cup
BABITA PHOGAT WISHES TEAM INDIA
Nirbhaya case
MUKESH SINGH'S PLEA
Yes Bank crisis
YES BANK CRISIS LIVE UPDATES
Coronavirus
FIVE NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS
Smriti Irani
SMRITI IRANI ON EVE OF WOMEN'S DAY
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV