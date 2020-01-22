Italian Town Selling 90 Properties At A Euro Each, Here's The Twist

A little town located in the Campania region in Italy has reportedly put up approximately 90 properties on the market for just a euro. Bisaccia is situated on the border of regions Campania, Basilicata and Puglia and is littered with Bronze Age caves and catacombs. These homes, however, do not offer luxurious living and they are dilapidated due to a combination of emigration and series of severe earthquakes.

While speaking to an international media outlet, the town's deputy mayor Francesco Tartaglia said that in return for the bargain house, the buyers are expected to renovate the building before moving into it. He further said that he hopes that families and friends may consider moving together as the architecture lends itself to communal restoration projects and some houses even share a common entrance. He also encourages people to buy more than one house to have an impact and 'breathe new life'.

Bisaccia is a town in which authorities own the abandoned building, which means that the buyers won't have to go through protracted negotiations with original owners. The process will also be speedy and smooth as the potential buyers won't have to chase descendants of old owners not have any issue with third parties. Tartaglia told the media outlet that the town's folklore and traditions are the product of picturesque contamination between regions and the town also embraces all regional traits.

Property for just $1

Bisaccia is not the first town in Italy to offer up houses for pennies like this. Last year, in the hope, to revitalize the economy and the population of the small towns in Italy, villages were selling dozen empty and dilapidated properties for just $1. Villagers in Bivona, a small town in the heart of the southern island in Sicily were deserting their homes in pursuit of better opportunities in big cities, leaving it depopulated and in danger of dying completely. According to an international media outlet, the town was also loosening restrictions and offering tax bonuses in an attempt to make their town stand out from the pack. While villages like Mussomeli and Sambuca required buyers to put down a deposit of approximately $5000, Bivona was asking only for a bond of just $2,750 and a commitment to start renovating in four years.

(Image source: Liana Brent/Twitter)