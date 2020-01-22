KFC Issues Apology After Australian Group Calls Its Ad 'sexist'

American fast-food chain, KFC has issued an apology for broadcasting an advertisement which faced harsh backlash and was called 'sexist'. The apology was reportedly issued after an Australian group which campaigns against the objectification of women. Since the 15-second ad showed young boys staring at a women's chest through a car mirror, it was labelled as 'regression to tired and archaic stereotypes where young women are sexually objectified for male pleasure'. In the events that followed, the fast-food joint, reportedly apologised for the latest commercial.

KFC said, “We apologise if anyone was offended by our latest commercial. Our intention was not to stereotype women and young boys in a negative light.”

Apology isn't enough for Collective Shout

However, the apology remained unsatisfactory for Collective Shout who again tagged KFC Australia and asked what was the intention behind it all, they even asked if the company had 'pulled out the ad?' According to the group, it is the ad's like this which 'reinforce gender stereotypes' along with the 'sexist grooming of boys'. The Collective Shout spokesperson Melinda Liszewski said 'growing number of reports' show that advertisements contribute to a 'lesser view of women'.

@KFCAustralia what was the intention? You know what stereotypes are, did you believe they were positive stereotypes for women and young boys?



A sincere apology for your actions and clarity on pulling the ad would be preferable to apologising for other people’s reactions. — Collective Shout (@CollectiveShout) January 21, 2020

“Ads like this reinforce the false idea that we can't expect better from boys. It is another manifestation of the 'boys will be boys' trope, hampering our ability to challenge sexist ideas which contribute to harmful behaviour towards women and girls”, Liszewski said.

