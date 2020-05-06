Jacinda Ardern Calls New Zealand 'safe Haven' For Investment As COVID-19 Curve Flattens

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern touted the country as “safe haven” for investments after Microsoft Corp announced its plan to establish a datacentre in the region. Speaking at a news conference, Ardern said that the government is ready to welcome quality investments and offer a safe place for operations in both the health and business sense.

New Zealand has been able to successfully flatten the curve with minimum fatalities as compared to the rest of the world. The island nation has reported 1,488 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far with 21 deaths related to the infection. Ardern has been receiving praise from all over the world for her successful leadership in containing the spread of the virus.

The New Zealand PM said that the government has positioned the economy to be able to rebuild ahead of many others globally by tackling the menace of coronavirus upfront. She added that New Zealand's brand has always been that we are a sound, high-quality and reliable place to invest.

Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister, Kris Faafoi, also credited the government’s “quick and decisive action” responding to COVID-19, and said that it is being recognised globally, with the likes of this decision by Microsoft. Faafoi said in a statement that Microsoft’s decision means job opportunities in the near term for the construction industry and, in the longer term, for the ICT industry and local innovators.

“Today’s decision by Microsoft means that the Government, and New Zealand businesses and people, will be able to access the scale and security of Cloud services offered by a major global provider in ways we haven’t been able to before,” he said.

Trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone

Ardern and her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison has also agreed to start the work on trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone by easing travel restrictions between Australia and New Zealand. New Zealand PM said that they discussed the possibilities of “bubble of sorts” as visitors from anywhere else were improbable any time soon.

